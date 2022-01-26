England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury

Owen Farrell

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.

Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.

It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.

Owen Farrell will undergo surgery today on an ankle injury sustained in training last week. The recovery period has been estimated at eight to ten weeks until his return to action. #StrongerTogether ⚫️? — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 26, 2022

Saracens have confirmed that Farrell will undergo surgery on Wednesday and faces eight to 10 weeks of rehabilitation.

“Owen is out of the Six Nations. It’s a massive blow for him personally and for the team it’s a blow,” Jones said.

“But it’s obviously an opportunity for other guys to step up into leadership roles and for other players to play for that 12 jumper.