Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Abraham celebrates, Rashford hard at it in the sun – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Here we look at some of the best examples on social from January 24

Tammy Abraham (left), Marcus Rashford (centre) and Antonio Rudiger
Tammy Abraham (left), Marcus Rashford (centre) and Antonio Rudiger

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.

Football

Successful night in Serie A for Tammy Abraham.

Marcus Rashford was training hard.

Antonio Rudiger was taking a break.

Diogo Jota was also away from club duty.

It’s a boy!

Chelsea turned the clock back.

Happy birthday Luis Suarez.

Cricket

KP got back in the swing of things.

Australia’s Jess Jonassen reflected on a rain-hit T20 leg of the Women’s Ashes.

Marnus Labuschagne was back to work in the nets.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu reflected on her Australian Open.

Alize Cornet cherished a long-awaited grand slam quarter-final.

Amanda Anisimova said goodbye to Melbourne for another year.

Snooker

Hossein Vafaei made history by becoming first Iranian to win a ranking title, beating Mark Williams in the final of the Snooker Shoot Out.

Golf

Family celebration for Sergio Garcia.

Formula One

Mercedes celebrated nine years since Lewis Hamilton’s first day.

Daniil Kvyat was enjoying some time back home.

Pierre Gasly was training hard.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News