Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Eder Militao

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.

The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.

But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.

Osasuna beat Granada 2-0 in the early game.

Napoli moved four points behind Inter Milan at the top of Serie A with a 4-1 win over 10-man Salernitana.

Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne all scored as the Naples side made it four games unbeaten.

Fiorentina drew 1-1 with Cagliari and Torino and Sassuolo also played out a 1-1 draw, while Spezia were 1-0 winners against Sampdoria.

Nice reclaimed second spot in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Metz, with second-half goals from Khephren Thuram and Amine Gouiri.

Strasbourg were beaten 4-3 in a thrilling game with Bordeaux, while Nantes beat Lorient 4-2.

Ajax climbed above PSV to the top of the Eredivisie with a 2-1 win in Eindhoven as Noussair Mazraoui’s 74th-minute goal settled the game.