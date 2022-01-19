Steven Bergwijn scores twice at the death as Tottenham stun Leicester

Steven Bergwijn celebrates scoring

Steven Bergwijn scored two stoppage-time goals as Tottenham pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs were heading for defeat as they trailed 2-1 after 90 minutes, with Patson Daka and James Maddison putting the Foxes on course for the three points in their first Premier League match of 2022.