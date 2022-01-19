Ottis Gibson appointed Yorkshire head coach on three-year contract

Ottis Gibson

Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end.

Last month Yorkshire announced the departures of 16 members of staff, including the entire coaching team.

This included director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale.

The county is trying to change its personnel and culture after the damaging allegations of racial harassment and bullying raised against the club by former player Azeem Rafiq, which led to the loss of sponsors and the right to stage international matches at Headingley.

Darren Gough has since been appointed as interim managing director of cricket, and Gibson will report in to him, the club said. The club also said they plan to appoint two assistants shortly to work alongside Gibson.

Darren Gough has been appointed as interim managing director of cricket (Kieran Galvin/PA)

Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed club chair in November, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ottis to the club.

“His playing and coaching credentials speak for themselves and he has had a distinguished career performing at the highest level.

“Ottis’ character and his commitment to buying into the process that we are going through at Yorkshire County Cricket Club shone through in our discussions.

“He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level.

“I look forward to working with Ottis over the coming weeks and months as we continue our rebuild of the club.”

Gibson’s playing career as an all-rounder included stints with Durham, Glamorgan and Leicestershire. He also played two Tests and 15 one-day internationals for the West Indies.

“I’m extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach,” he said.