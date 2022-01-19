Notification Settings

Liverpool optimistic Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ankle injury not serious

UK & international sportsPublished:

The midfielder will miss Thursday’s clash with Arsenal.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal, but his ankle injury is not serious, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said.

The 28-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield, soon after scoring the Reds’ second goal.

The problem rules him out of this week’s return to his former club Arsenal, but the club are hopeful he could be back in action for this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Lijnders told the club’s website, www.liverpoolfc.com: “I spoke yesterday with him and he thinks it’s not that bad. We have to assess it day by day. I would not rule out the weekend, but for sure not tomorrow.”

