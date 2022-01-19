Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to miss two more Man United games through illness

UK & international sportsPublished:

The defender will not play against Brentford on Wednesday and is also likely to miss the match with West Ham this weekend.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United look set to be without Aaron Wan-Bissaka until after the upcoming international break due to illness.

The defender missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and United interim boss Ralph Rangnick revealed he was also ruled out of Wednesday’s match at Brentford and would likely be unavailable for the home clash with West Ham three days later.

Asked if Wan-Bissaka would be fit to face Brentford, Rangnick told MUTV: “No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid.

“He will not be available for the game (on Wednesday) and also probably not available for the West Ham game.

“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”

After the break that follows the West Ham fixture, United are scheduled to be back in action on February 4 with an FA Cup tie at home to Middlesbrough.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News