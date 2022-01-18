Dan Biggar to captain injury-hit Wales in Six Nations

Dan Biggar

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar has been named as Wales captain for this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Biggar takes over from the injured Alun Wyn Jones, who is among a number of high-profile absentees.

Other players not part of the squad due to injuries are Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named a 36-man squad (David Davies/PA)

But flanker Ross Moriarty, who has not played since the autumn due to a shoulder problem, does make Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s 36-man group.

The squad includes three uncapped players in hooker Dewi Lake, his Ospreys colleague – flanker Jac Morgan – and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

Jones has undergone two shoulder operations since being hurt during Wales’ Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in October.

Hooker Owens, meanwhile, has a back problem, while Tipuric and Navidi have shoulder issues, North and Halfpenny are recovering from knee injuries and Faletau has not played this season because of ankle trouble.

???? ????? ????? ??? ??? ???????? ??? ???????. Wales have named a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations featuring three uncapped players as Dan Biggar captains for the campaign. ➥ Dan Biggar fydd capten Cymru ar gyfer Chwe Gwlad 2022. — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 18, 2022

Biggar is set to lead Wales for the first time in the opening game of their Six Nations title defence against Ireland in Dublin on February 5. Ospreys lock Adam Beard will be Biggar’s vice-captain.

Another five players could be in line to make their Six Nations bows – a list that includes Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts.

On 32-year-old Biggar’s appointment, Pivac said: “In terms of captaincy, we’ve named Dan Biggar.

“With the experience missing, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar will lead Wales in the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

“He gives us that. He has 95 Wales caps and he has toured with the British and Irish Lions.