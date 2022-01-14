Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.

While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.

Novak Djokovic

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. ? pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Hell hath no fury like a Djokovic scorned. The Serbian had to win a significant courtroom battle just to play in the tournament after initially being denied entry into Australia over a vaccination exemption issue. The world number one was detained in a hotel for several days so – providing he has not been forced out of the tournament before Monday’s order of play is confirmed – he will have extra motivation as he looks to defend his 2021 title and win for a 10th time. Djokovic really is the king of the Rod Laver Arena and it would be a fitting place for him to move clear of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 21 career grand slams.

Daniil Medvedev

The Russian made big moves in 2021, winning his first grand slam title by beating Djokovic at the US Open. He is the world number two and the likeliest to dethrone the Serbian in Melbourne, with the pair on course to meet in the final, which would be a rematch of the 2021 event. He lost that final, so will have revenge on his mind and the 25-year-old’s ability to stay in points and wear opponents down will suit the conditions in the heat of the Australian summer.

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud won five tournaments on the ATP Tour last season (Mark Baker/AP)

No men’s player won more than Ruud’s five ATP Tour tournaments last season as he enjoyed a memorable 2021 that saw him gatecrash the end-of-year top 10. Four of those five titles were on clay, however, but his win in San Diego shows he knows his way around a hard court as well. The 23-year-old Norwegian has never made it past the fourth round at a grand slam, but he is a good bet to do that Down Under, having started the year well in the ATP Cup.

Emma Raducanu

Raducanu stunned the world when she won the US Open last year (Zuma/PA)

All eyes will be on the British star after her fairytale win in New York last summer to see if she can repeat the trick, but things are very different for her now. Raducanu is no longer an underdog and she has to deal with the weight of expectation. Results since her US Open win show how far she has to go to regularly compete at the top of the game, but what we do know from Flushing Meadows is how dangerous she can be when she has momentum.

Naomi Osaka

I was smiling on the inside ??? pic.twitter.com/1z7tYqFEDA — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 6, 2022

The second half of 2020 was a difficult time for the Japanese after she suffered mental health issues which saw her withdraw from the French Open and then miss Wimbledon all together. Her return at the US Open was also unhappy as she lost in the third round and then said she was taking a break from the sport. She is back in Australia, though, which is a happy hunting ground, having won two of the last three events at Melbourne Park, including in 2021. If Osaka is in a good place, then the 24-year-old is hard to look past.

Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty won Wimbledon last year (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA)

Barty is the home favourite and she will be gunning for a first Australian Open crown, having already won Wimbledon and the French Open. She is the world number one and on her day is very difficult to stop, with her methodical and practical approach making her highly consistent. She will have the crowd backing her so if she can handle the weight of expectation she has a real shot at glory.

Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez's dream run in New York has taken her all the way into the final. pic.twitter.com/wUNjDEiXNg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

Fernandez was the beaten finalist in New York but would also have been a fitting winner. She turned 19 during the competition and showed that she has a very big future in the game. Her ‘leftie’ serve is a big weapon as well as a fearsome forehand, but she also has a great fighting desire. She will be one most players will want to avoid in the draw and will be hoping to get her 2022 off to a flying start.

Garbine Muguruza