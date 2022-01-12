Captain Siwan Lillicrap amongst 12 Wales players awarded full-time contracts

Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap during a press conference

Full-time contracts have been awarded to a dozen of Wales’ leading female players by the Welsh Rugby Union.

The group includes Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap and Great Britain Olympics sevens star Jasmine Joyce.

The 12-month deals, a first for the women’s game in Wales, came into force this week.

?BREAKING NEWSFIRST FULL-TIME CONTRACTS AWARDED TO 12 #WALESWOMEN PLAYERS | LLONGYFARCHIADAU MAWR I CHI GYD ??️?https://t.co/nPgrulzI7s pic.twitter.com/bL5hOGEuS4 — Welsh Rugby Union ? (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 12, 2022

WRU performance director Nigel Walker said: “The historic awarding of 12 full-time contracts will enable all these players to be full-time professionals and have regular, weekly contact with head coach Ioan Cunningham, the rest of the coaches and our expert science and medical team.

“All of this will make a significant difference to the players’ preparation, fitness and skill-sets in order to enable us to challenge the best teams in the world.”

And coach Cunningham added: “It has been a tough but enjoyable process.

“We clearly have short and medium-term goals in terms of the Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup, but we also have an eye on developing the best players for the future of Welsh rugby.