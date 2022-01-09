The Office inspires James Anderson interview – Sunday’s sporting social

James Anderson and Stuart Broad walk off the field

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Cricket

James Anderson had a laugh after saving the fourth Test.

Former players gave their views on England’s battling display.

Brilliant fight from @englandcricket. This squad has had everything thrown at them and to fight out a day like that with that bat shows huge character and resilience. Well done the golden oldies @StuartBroad8 and @jimmy9 at the end!! #Ashes https://t.co/QrJMp7VTEn — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) January 9, 2022

That’s a step in the right direction .. Huge courage shown by the England side this week .. A draw might not seem much when you are 3-0 down but to me it is .. well done @root66 & the team .. that’s what spirit is all about .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 9, 2022

Stuart Broad enjoyed the fight.

Jofra Archer loved what he saw.

Great effort from the boys https://t.co/8tyY4i0nDa — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 9, 2022

At least one Australian was smiling.

Duck or 100. Win or a lose. They always give me love ??❤️. Wish my mum and dad could have made it. This one's for all of you ??. #alhamdulillah #ashes #family ? ?? https://t.co/Vi8tWGWE2C — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 9, 2022

A sunny start and some wildlife conservation work for KP.

M O R N I N G pic.twitter.com/xw9ZgZHnKj — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) January 9, 2022

Setting up camera traps that catch poachers in the Kruger today. All these cameras have been funded by #SORAI. ? pic.twitter.com/Ny2VBjaoei — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) January 9, 2022

Football

Becks returned home to a hero’s welcome.

Harry Kane praised Morecambe after Spurs avoided an FA Cup upset.

Fair play to Morecambe for a great cup tie. In that hat for the next round which is the most important thing. ? pic.twitter.com/3dRsIgrolf — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 9, 2022

Declan Rice was a happy man.

Smiles all round. Into the next round?? pic.twitter.com/ox8GII9lFv — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 9, 2022

VAR was criticised.

Shambles ?? — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) January 9, 2022

Depends if you’re wearing a blindfold or not — Specsavers (@Specsavers) January 9, 2022

Liverpool’s youngsters saw them through.

All about making sure we were in the hat after a strange, disrupted week! Credit to Shrewsbury, pushed us all the way! Kudos to all our academy staff as well… our young lads did the club and themselves proud today! ?❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/VRlzZlEZng — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 9, 2022

Into the next round we go, the young boys did well! Well played to Shrewsbury, good luck for the rest of the season ??? pic.twitter.com/Fd4PCVgp7M — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 9, 2022

Lucy Bronze was thrilled to be back in action.

Comeback ✅First game of the season ✅Starting 2022 with a bang ✅ pic.twitter.com/wB4rxL4Nmr — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) January 9, 2022

It was about time. What a feeling to be back ?⚽ — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) January 9, 2022

Joey Barton was settling down with a book.

Alan Smith took time to look back.

We Only Had a Minute …. ? ? https://t.co/2c7P5Ewgrm — Alan Smith (@9smudge) January 9, 2022

Tennis

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep were back on the victory trail.

Number 23 and it feels so good ? My first ? too! Thanks for your support and I can’t wait to be back on court for the @AustralianOpen ?#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/KJGmsIq8u9 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 9, 2022

Boxing

The Fury boys were doing it in style.

Golf

Sergio Garcia turned 42.