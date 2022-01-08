Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Deeney dreams, Saint-Max donates, Carragher reviews – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples from social on January 8.

Birmingham’s Troy Deeney celebrates
Birmingham’s Troy Deeney celebrates

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 8.

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin did his bit.

Jamie Carragher reflected on his Liverpool career.

And was soon trolled.

The FA Cup brought back happy memories for Robbie Fowler.

Wolves had snow.

Troy Deeney was living his dream.

https://www.instagram.com/t_deeney/p/CYeFTLAog2M/?utm_medium=twitter

Cricket

The Barmy Army welcomed a new member.

Sam Billings faced an 11-hour road trip from the Gold Coast after receiving a call-up for the final Ashes Test following his Big Bash stint.

David Gower’s Pink Test attire was a sight to behold.

Usman Khawaja drew praise for more Sydney heroics.

Ryan Sidebottom was home.

Tennis

Simona Halep is ready for the Australian Open.

Golf

Justin Rose was taking it easy.

Boxing

AJ was all smiles.

Formula One

Nicholas Latifi was enjoying the winter break.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News