5 FA Cup shocks from down the years after Cambridge stun Newcastle

Cambridge's Joe Ironside celebrates scoring at Newcastle

Third-tier Cambridge stunned Premier League club Newcastle with a 1-0 FA Cup victory at St James’ Park that fired the Sky Bet League One side into the fourth round at the expense of Eddie Howe’s men.

Joe Ironside grabbed the winner for the U’s and they were not alone in producing a cup upset on Saturday, however, with National League North outfit Kidderminster seeing off Championship Reading 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five famous memorable third-round shocks.

Crawley 3 Leeds 0 (2021)

Jordan Tunnicliffe finished off Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were reeling from two goals inside three second-half minutes from Nick Tsaroulla and Ashley Nadesan before Jordan Tunnicliffe finished them off with 20 minutes remaining. To rub salt in the wounds Crawley even handed a debut to former reality star Mark Wright as a late substitute, but the only way was out of the cup for Leeds.

Hereford 2 Newcastle 1 (1972)

Ronnie Radford’s memorable strike helped sink Newcastle (PA)

Southern League Hereford side had earned a 2-2 draw at St James’ Park in February 1972 and were given little chance of emulating that feat in the replay. It was all going to plan when Newcastle took the lead in a game which had been postponed three times by bad weather. But Hereford grew stronger as the match went on and Ronnie Radford equalised with a long-range thunderbolt to take the game into extra time, where Ricky George hit the winner.

Sutton 2 Coventry 1 (1989)

The goal that made Matthew Hanlan’s name (PA)

Coventry arrived in Surrey just 18 months after winning the 1987 FA Cup, and were riding high in the top flight. It appeared to be a case of ‘no contest’ against the non-leaguers. But they were left stunned as Tony Rains and Matthew Hanlan became the goalscoring heroes for a team fashioned by English teacher Barrie Williams. Both scorers became instant celebrities, appearing on Terry Wogan’s chat show the following Monday.

Wrexham 2 Arsenal 1 (1992)

Steve Watkin, left. and Mickey Thomas celebrate beating Arsenal (PA)

The Gunners were the reigning league champions, Wrexham were bottom of the old fourth division – there was only going to be one result at the Racecourse Ground. Arsenal had taken the lead through Alan Smith but, with 10 minutes to go, 37-year-old Mickey Thomas unleashed a 25-yard free-kick past David Seaman for the equaliser. The Welsh side could sense an upset and Steve Watkin popped up late on to score the winner and send their illustrious opponents crashing out.

Newport 2 Leicester 1 (2019)

Padraig Amond’s penalty KO’d Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)