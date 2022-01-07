Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract until 2024

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur â Premier League â London Stadium

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract.

The 31-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2024 with the option of a further year.

Antonio has scored 55 goals for the club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and has been a key player in West Ham’s rise up the Premier League over the last two seasons under manager David Moyes.

We are happy to confirm that Michail Antonio has agreed to extend his contract until the summer of 2024, with the option of a further year. — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 7, 2022

Moyes said: “We’ve extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.