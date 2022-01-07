Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liverpool reopen training ground after Covid outbreak

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Reds face Shrewsbury on Sunday after seeing their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal on Thursday postponed.

Liverpool's first-team training centre
Liverpool's first-team training centre

Liverpool have reopened their first-team training centre after a 48-hour closure following a Covid outbreak among players and staff.

Preparations for Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to League One side Shrewsbury will resume with assistant manager Peter Krawietz taking charge of the available players.

Krawietz will also undertake pre-match media duties with a press conference scheduled for 1pm on Saturday.

As the shutdown affected only the first-team area of the AXA complex, Liverpool’s youth teams have been able to continue training, with a number of the under-23s expected to feature against the Shrews.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and players Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino will have ended their isolation periods by the weekend, although it has yet to be confirmed whether any will be present at Anfield for the match.

Klopp’s other assistant manager Pep Lijnders is still absent, however, after testing positive on Tuesday night, with a number of other players and staff also remaining in isolation.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News