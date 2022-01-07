Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Kieran Trippier joined Newcastle and Aston Villa snapped up Philippe Coutinho.

Kieran Trippier and Philippe Coutinho
Kieran Trippier and Philippe Coutinho

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.

Football

Kieran Trippier signed for Newcastle.

Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.

John Terry was also impressed with Aston Villa’s transfer activity.

Michail Antonio celebrated his new contract.

David Brooks gave an update on his cancer battle.

Eden Hazard turned 31.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow hit a century for England.

Saqib Mahmood thanked Sam Billings.

Tennis

Heather Watson made some new friends.

Formula One

Happy 37th birthday Lewis!

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying the open road in Australia.

Too much sun for Carlos Sainz.

Golf

Paul Lawrie will now be able to show off his Claret Jug in the boardroom.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News