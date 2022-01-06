Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social

Usman Khawaja

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Cricket

Usman Khawaja made it another tough day for England.

You absolutely love to see it ?? @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/9pX7r54bLe — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 6, 2022

Stuart Broad’s display had some thinking what might’ve been.

Waking up to see @StuartBroad8 has got 5 wickets is one part brilliant and two parts very frustrating! Still can’t get my head around the decision to leave him out at the Gabba and MCG! ??‍♂️ #Ashes — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) January 6, 2022

What a spell this is from @StuartBroad8 !! Showing once again what a character he is and how England got it totally wrong in Brisbane .. !! This pitch is lively … this score already is around Par IMO .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 6, 2022

Gary Lineker had a joke at England’s expense.

Shame they let the England cricket team into Australia. #TheAshes — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2022

At least one former England player was celebrating.

Football

Steed Malbranque was getting some birthday love.

Lauren Hemp had a new deal to celebrate.

Here to stay ? pic.twitter.com/0tz4myDuGr — Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) January 6, 2022

Tennis

Great Britain were on fire at the ATP Cup.

Evo ? ?? ? Bench ? Great win for ?? vs ?? Load of great tennis across the 3 matches. @ATPCup @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/n90aq5cNHc — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 6, 2022

Captain Liam Broady kept number one fan Andy Murray in check.

How to train in quarantine.

Landed in Adelaide and tested positive. No symptoms and two negative results since testing positive. Respecting all the local covid protocols and training in my room but I have to work on my ball control, literally?? Thank you Tennis Australia for all the equipment! #badbounce pic.twitter.com/9ePxb2l6oc — Sebastian Korda (@SebiKorda) January 6, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s feeling fine.

The fight they all want to see?

Formula One

Drivers were living their best lives during the winter break.