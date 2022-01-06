Stuart Broad on being dropped, his Test future and where England go from here

Stuart Broad took a five-wicket haul in Sydney

Stuart Broad gave a wide-ranging post-match interview after taking five wickets on his recall to the side in the fourth Ashes Test.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the issues he addressed during his media debrief.

On England’s decision to leave him out in two of the first three Tests



On proving his point at the SCG

“I feel like over the years of my career that that I’ve enjoyed pressure moments. I’ve never sort of shied away from those. There’s no better feeling than to do it in Ashes cricket – whether that’s my upbringing, with my old man having had an impact in Australia, I don’t know. But it means the world to me.”

On talk of retirement at the age of 35



On England’s Ashes batting performance

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter what bowlers you play if you get bowled out for 140. That might be a bit brutal but that’s the truth in Test cricket. Coming to Australia, first-innings runs are everything. We got 140, 230 and I can’t remember Melbourne but it wasn’t loads. You can dissect loads on this trip but actually first innings runs is where you live in Test cricket. We’ve failed to deliver that.”

On English cricket’s focus on forward planning



On touring in the age of coronavirus

“There’s no doubt I found the Covid times the hardest out of all my career. The ball I got for my five-for shows the modern times we’re living in. It had to get sanitised because it went into the crowd so I’ve got this soaking wet ball back for a five-for. That’ll be a nice one to keep, you know, the hand-sanitised SCG ball.”