Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Richard Arnold to become Man Utd chief executive on February 1

UK & international sportsPublished:

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will leave the club on the same date.

Richard Arnold (right) is becoming Manchester United's chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves in February
Richard Arnold (right) is becoming Manchester United's chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves in February

Manchester United have confirmed Richard Arnold will become chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves the club on February 1.

The 50-year-old, who joined the club in 2005, announced he was stepping down as executive vice-chairman last April as the European Super League unravelled.

Woodward planned to leave around the turn of the year and United have now confirmed he will depart at the start of February, when his responsibilities will transfer across to Arnold.

In the role of group managing director since 2013, Arnold has worked for United since 2007.

“I am honoured to have the chance to serve this great club and its fans,” Arnold said. “I am determined to return that honour in any way I can.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News