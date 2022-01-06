Richard Arnold to become Man Utd chief executive on February 1

Richard Arnold (right) is becoming Manchester United's chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves in February

Manchester United have confirmed Richard Arnold will become chief executive when Ed Woodward leaves the club on February 1.

The 50-year-old, who joined the club in 2005, announced he was stepping down as executive vice-chairman last April as the European Super League unravelled.

Woodward planned to leave around the turn of the year and United have now confirmed he will depart at the start of February, when his responsibilities will transfer across to Arnold.

ℹ️ We are pleased to announce that Richard Arnold will become Chief Executive Officer of the club, effective from 1 February.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2022

In the role of group managing director since 2013, Arnold has worked for United since 2007.