Jackson Wray fractured his skull during Saracens’ victory over Northampton

UK & international sports

The back-row forward was hurt in the game against Northampton.

Saracens forward Jackson Wray in action
Saracens forward Jackson Wray in action

Saracens have revealed that back-row forward Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during their Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old went on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola in a game that Saracens won 30-6.

Bristol Bears v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Ashton Gate
Jackson Wray (centre) in action for Saracens (Simon Galloway/PA)

In an injury update posted on the club’s official website, Saracens said that Wray would be “seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints”.

Wray has made more than 250 first-team appearances for the club.

Saracens’ latest Premiership victory – their eighth from 11 starts this season – kept them in second place, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Leicester.

UK & international sports

