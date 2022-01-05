Notification Settings

Catalans on the hunt for remote control car pilots – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Alex Scott and Valtteri Bottas enjoyed their holidays.

Catalans Dragons celebrate a try

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.

Football

Villa trolled Liverpool.

Manchester City looked back at the career of Colin Bell.

Manchester United marked 16 years since the arrival of Nemanja Vidic.

Alex Scott enjoyed her holiday.

Happy birthday, Vinnie Jones.

A welcome boost for City.

Rugby League

What a job!

Cricket

David Warner talked up Mark Wood.

After Stuart Broad dismissed him yet again.

Bangladesh celebrated their remarkable win over New Zealand.

Jimmy Neesham called out the youngsters.

Tennis

Katie Boulter put the work in.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas soaked up the views.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

