Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.

Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team and is isolating with mild symptoms but his is just the latest in a widespread raft of positive results around the wider Test match environment.

Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.

Australia’s Travis Head is the only positive case from either playing squad (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood, five of their travelling family contingent, match referee David Boon, at least one local net bowler and guest of honour Glenn McGrath have all contracted the virus.

Hockley said: “After experiencing mild symptoms, I immediately got a PCR test which has since returned a positive result. I am isolating at home with my family, who have returned negative results.