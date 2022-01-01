Bruno Lage backing Wolves to find goal touch after 2021 struggles

Bruno Lage

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed his goal-shy side to finally find the finishing touch after creating unwanted history.

The Portuguese takes his side to Manchester United on Monday after a year which has seen them struggle to score.

Wolves netted just 42 goals in 2021 – their lowest total since 1922 – with 34 coming in the league, which is the club’s third lowest after 1919 and 1981.

Hwang Hee-chan is top scorer with four but has not struck since October and Wolves have just 13 goals in the Premier League this term.

Only rock-bottom Norwich have scored less in the top flight this campaign, but Bruno remains confident they will find the net.

“We are not a defensive team and are creating a lot of chances,” he said, with Wolves also boasting one of the best defensive records in the division.

“All of our wingers and strikers have had chances just against the goalkeeper and they didn’t score.

“I don’t blame anyone and give confidence to the players to continue to do it next time.

“Imagine if Adama (Traore), (Daniel) Podence, (Francisco) Trincao, Hwang, Raul (Jimenez) and Fabio (Silva) score the chances they have in front of the goal. This is football.

“It’s a bit of everything. Sometimes we have those moments and the most important thing is to look at the way we are playing and continue to create scenarios in training to improve and give confidence to the players for next time.”

Lage has also underlined the importance of keeping the squad focused during their lack of games.

Wolves had matches against Watford and Arsenal called off over Christmas because of Covid and Monday’s game will be their first for two weeks.

He said: “I’ve been doing that since the beginning of the season because we didn’t have 20 players. Every time, I’ve been trying to arrange and create scenarios and context to work on the things we need to improve in our game.

“Every day is an opportunity to play. Even two or three days ago we just had the midfielders and the right and left-backs and we worked on things they need to improve in their games.