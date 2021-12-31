Jurgen Klopp expects game at Chelsea to go ahead despite coronavirus concerns

What deals could be done by Premier League teams in the transfer window?

Liverpool have recorded three new positive Covid-19 cases but manager Jurgen Klopp believes Sunday’s Premier League game at Chelsea is not yet close to being called off.

The Reds boss declined to name the trio as they were still awaiting PCR test confirmations but in training pictures released by the club yesterday notable absentees from the group included goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino.

“We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it’s not so cool at the moment,” said Klopp.

“I’m not able to say who it is because we have to do the whole process, get a proper PCR, but you will see the day after tomorrow on the team sheet it will be pretty clear who is affected or infected.

“We never had this proper outbreak where 15 to 20 players had it. For us it is every day, another one, stuff happens more and more often.

“It’s like a lottery in the morning, waiting for the result. It is pretty much day-by-day, always one case, then another one.

“We have to wait as the boys are not in yet. In this moment (we will) probably not (ask for a postponement) but we don’t know how it will look in a few hours.”

In addition to the three Covid cases Takumi Minamino and Thiago Alcantara will miss the trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

“Taki is probably closer (to fitness). Taki is running outside, Thiago not yet,” added Klopp.