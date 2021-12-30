Ralf Rangnick urges people to ‘follow medical advice and get vaccinated’

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has urged people to get vaccinated

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has urged people to follow medical advice and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Premier League schedule has been hit by a spate of postponements at a time when positive cases are rising across the country.

United’s matches against Brentford and Brighton were postponed due to the number of positive Covid-19 tests within the camp, leading to a 16-day break before Monday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Rangnick echoed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s concern over signing unvaccinated players in the build-up to that match, and underlined his belief that people should be jabbed in his programme notes on Thursday ahead of the home clash with Burnley.

“These are very strange times in which we live, but the most important thing everybody can do is be sensible and follow medical advice to be vaccinated,” he said.

“There is never a good time to have our lives impacted in such a way, but it is especially hard during the festive period, at a time when everybody wants to be together.

“I hope that, even if it is not possible to see your loved ones, you are able to have some kind of contact and all help each other get through this.

“We have also had to pull together here at the club because, from a football perspective, it has certainly not been a straightforward period for us.