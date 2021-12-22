On this day in 2010: David Bernstein appointed FA chairman

David Bernstein

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein was appointed as the new chairman of the Football Association on this day in 2010.

The 67-year-old won a unanimous vote by the FA board to become the permanent successor to Lord Triesman, before the FA Council approved the vote and endorsed his appointment.

Although former FA and Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein had been the initial favourite to secure the post, Bernstein was recommended to the FA board by a nominations committee led by Bolton chairman Phil Gartside.

Lord Triesman was Bernstein’s predecessor (Sang Tan/PA)

“It is a great honour to be addressing you as the new chairman of the Football Association,” said Bernstein upon taking the job.

“Over the past few weeks I have been doing a lot of listening. I have met many people representing all areas of football in this country to hear their thoughts and ideas on the current issues facing the game. Their input has been invaluable.

“It has confirmed my view that the Football Association is an outstanding organisation with talented, committed people doing a huge amount of great work of which we should be justifiably proud.

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein had been favourite for the role (Nick Potts/PA)

“By bringing stability to the top of our organisation, I hope to create an environment within which all the positive work that we do is better understood and appreciated.”

During Bernstein’s nine years at Manchester City, five of which were spent as chairman, the club returned to the Premier League. He resigned in 2003 after a boardroom battle with then-manager Kevin Keegan.