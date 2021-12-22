Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick adds Ewan Sharp to backroom staff

UK & international sportsPublished:

Sharp previously worked alongside Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Ralf Rangnick on the touchline
Ralf Rangnick on the touchline

Ralf Rangnick has made another addition to his backroom staff at Manchester United with the recruitment of Scotsman Ewan Sharp as assistant coach and analyst.

Sharp was working alongside Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow before the German left to take up the role as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Sharp joins Chris Armas, who was appointed assistant coach earlier this month, and the pair have previously worked together at New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

Sharp came into the professional game through the US college system, spending two years as director of performance analysis at Northwestern University.

Sports psychologist Sascha Lense has also been recruited as United prepare to return to action following the postponement of their matches against Brentford and Brighton as a result of a coronavirus outbreak.

First-team training resumed at Carrington on Tuesday with a staggered return for the players ahead of their clash with Newcastle on December 27.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News