Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tiger and Bubba enjoy family time at PNC Championship – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Absent Australia skipper Pat Cummins loved what he saw in the second Ashes Test.

Charlie and Tiger Woods, left, at the PNC Championship
Charlie and Tiger Woods, left, at the PNC Championship

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20.

Cricket

Absent Australia skipper Pat Cummins loved what he saw.

Lancashire were proud of Jos Buttler’s efforts in the second Test.

Kevin Pietersen stuck up for England.

Golf

Tiger Woods loved having the opportunity to play at an event with his son.

Bubba Watson was enjoying some family time.

Football

Peter Crouch loves the darts.

Happy 23rd birthday Kylian Mbappe.

Fabian Schar celebrated turning the big 30.

Barcelona turned the clock back.

As did the Champions League.

Formula One

Mercedes were celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s knighthood.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu savoured her SPOTY win.

Laura Robson was on a mission.

Athletics

Tis the season to be in the desert.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News