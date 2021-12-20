Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boxing Day fixtures in EFL hit by further coronavirus postponements

UK & international sportsPublished:

A host of EFL games have been postponed during the past week.

Northampton's Boxing Day clash with Walsall has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club
Northampton's Boxing Day clash with Walsall has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club

Boxing Day fixtures at Northampton and Newport have been postponed as coronavirus outbreaks continue to cause chaos in the English Football League.

Northampton were scheduled to host Walsall in Sky Bet League Two on Sunday, while Newport were due to take on leaders Forest Green in the same division.

A host of EFL games have been postponed during the past week following an increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant.

A Northampton statement read: “The club informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Sixfields due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.”

Table-topping Forest Green, who sit four points clear of second-placed Northampton, have now seen their last three fixtures called off.

The Cobblers and Walsall were also without games last weekend due to Covid-19.

A Forest Green statement read: “We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Rodney Parade due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the squad.”

Of the four clubs affected by the latest postponements, Newport were the only team in action on Saturday, losing 3-0 at Rochdale.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News