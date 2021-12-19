Robinson’s off-spin and a Ferrariversary for Sainz – Sunday’s sporting social

British Grand Prix 2021 – Paddock Day – Silverstone

Cricket

Ollie Robinson bowled spin in Adelaide.

Ricky Ponting was celebrating his birthday.

Football

Newcastle’s co-owner got behind the club’s anti-racism stance.

Former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill was blowing out the candles.

Happy Birthday @GaryJCahill ?Get on the size of the big man’s arms ??I always had to make the arm band bigger every time I passed it to him ? pic.twitter.com/1sjChV8ZbK — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 19, 2021

Happy 24th birthday Fikayo Tomori.

The Gunners looked back to a profitable day in Yorkshire.

Manchester City looked ahead to their game at Newcastle.

The Champions League turned the clock back.

As did Ronaldinho.

? Foi nesse dia de hj que tive a alegria de receber o prêmio de melhor jogador do mundo de 2005!!Lembrança linda da minha carreira… foi um prazer enorme formar ataque com essas feras e grandes amigos ??????Faltou prêmio pra esse trio, será? kkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/UbtHAtu2gi — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) December 19, 2021

Boxing

YouTuber Jake Paul set out his credentials.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz celebrated his Ferrariversary.

A new era began #OnThisDay in 2020 ❤️ It’s been a pleasure having you with us @CarlosSainz55 ?#essereFerrari ? pic.twitter.com/WyhN4LlVTK — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 19, 2021

Nico Rosberg embraced the mud.