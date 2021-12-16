Andy Murray looks sharp in Abu Dhabi victory over Dan Evans

Andy Murray defeated Dan Evans in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray showed positive signs ahead of the new season with a comprehensive win over British rival Dan Evans in Abu Dhabi.

The pair are taking part in the grandly-named Mubadala World Tennis Championship, and Murray looked sharp and moved well in a 6-3 6-2 victory.

Evans was a late replacement and that perhaps explains why he was some way below his best, with the 31-year-old midway through his preparations for the start of the new season next month.

But it was certainly an encouraging display from Murray, who split from long-time coach Jamie Delgado last week and is having a trial period with German Jan De Witt.

Murray said in his on-court interview: “We practise a lot together so we know each other’s games well. We always play a lot of long points, long rallies. Dan’s got skills that very few players on the tour have. It’s a good start.”

He and Evans have never met in a competitive match but Murray won a tight contest at the Battle of the Brits event last December.

? ????, ????, ????… ? The Scots in attendance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship are loving Andy Murray's performance tonight. He is currently a set and a double break up against Dan Evans ?#MWTC pic.twitter.com/qLdsV89Kif — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 16, 2021

“He played well,” said Evans. “It wasn’t much fun for me. I did some things well. Not enough. But it was really good to get the chance to be out here in front of a great crowd.”

The Scot will now provide the first opponent for Rafael Nadal when he makes his comeback from a lengthy lay-off with a foot injury on Friday.