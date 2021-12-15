Notification Settings

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

George Ford is also leaving the Tigers.

Ellis Genge

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.

In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.

Genge is expected to join home town club Bristol, while Ford had already agreed a move to Sale, who are closer to his Oldham roots, and will be replaced by South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

