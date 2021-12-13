Tottenham planning for Leicester game to go ahead after Covid-19 outbreak

Tottenham Hostpur Stadium

Tottenham are preparing for Thursday’s Premier League trip to Leicester to go ahead.

Spurs have had a Europa Conference League game with Rennes and Sunday’s Premier League game with Brighton called off due to the outbreak which saw 13 first-team players and staff struck down with coronavirus.

Another player is understood to have tested positive since, but the squad trained on Monday and the PA news agency understands Spurs’ plan is for the Leicester game to be played, providing the situation does not worsen.

Antonio Conte’s side are preparing to return to action (John Walton/PA)

The non-infected players returned to training on Sunday for the first time since the club’s training ground was shut on Wednesday in order to contain the outbreak.

Players arrived just before and left immediately after Antonio Conte’s session as the buildings at the training centre remain shut, though they are expected to open in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Two players who first tested positive and missed December 5’s win over Norwich are out of isolation and will train on Monday.

Another batch of players come out later in the week, in time for the game at the King Power Stadium against a side who have faced their own Covid issues.

Spurs are keen to play on Thursday to avoid worsening a possible fixture backlog in the new year.

Tottenham’s Pierluigi Gollini, right, and Emerson Royal play in the snow as the match at Burnley is postponed (Bradley Collyer/PA)

They already had a game called off at Burnley last month due to snow and have to reschedule Sunday’s trip to the Amex Stadium.

Their game with Rennes will not be rescheduled after UEFA announced a new date could not be agreed and referred the matter to its control, ethics and disciplinary body for a decision to be taken. Either side could be awarded a 3-0 win depending on the adjudication.