Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

F1 finale fallout and Champions League draw chaos – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

George Russell said farewell to Williams as he prepares to join Mercedes for 2022.

Max Verstappen celebrates
Max Verstappen celebrates

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.

Formula One

The race that everyone was talking about.

Congratulations continued to come in for new world champion Max Verstappen.

Pundit and former driver Karun Chandhok had his say on a controversial end to the season.

George Russell prepared for his move to Mercedes.

Football

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 had to be remade.

Cricket

Sam Curran has high hopes for 2022.

Boxing

Did Tyson Fury meet his match?

The start of a big week.

Basketball

What a block!

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News