Teenage Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite signs new deal at Goodison Park

Jarrad Branthwaite in action for Everton

Everton have announced teenage defender Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new contract with the club.

The centre-back, 19, has put pen to paper on a deal to remain with the Toffees until the summer of 2025, with the option of a further year.

Branthwaite joined from Carlisle in January 2020 and has made six appearances for Everton to date, as well as spending time on loan at Blackburn last season.

✍️ | Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract, with the option for a further year.#EFC ? — Everton (@Everton) December 11, 2021

“It feels like Everton have full belief in me so I have to show them what I can do,” Branthwaite told evertontv.

“I am buzzing to get the deal done and commit my future to the club.

“The way Everton have treated me and the pathway I can see are why I was eager to stay longer. The games I’ve had show there is a place for me in the side.