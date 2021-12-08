Fans will require Covid pass for events with over 10,000 people in England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference regarding 'Plan B' coronavirus measures on Wednesday

Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be required for spectators to attend sporting events in England with crowds of over 10,000 after the Government announced it is to implement ‘Plan B’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday evening to introduce new measures in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

He confirmed that under the new rules – which will come into effect in a week’s time – for entry to any venue with more than 10,000 people, double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be mandatory. Four Premier League matches are scheduled to take place next Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said: “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Arsenal host West Ham next Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

“And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.

“As we set out in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will come into force in a week’s time, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends them confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others.”