Ralf Rangnick

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Reigning champions Manchester City ended the weekend top of the Premier League thanks to a 3-1 win at Watford after Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, although the Blues did enjoy some success with victory over Arsenal in the delayed Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Away from football, Lewis Hamilton won an incident-packed Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to draw level with Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, China’s Zhao Xintong won snooker’s UK Championship and Viktor Hovland claimed the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Here, the PA news agency showcases the best of the sporting weekend in pictures.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling scores his side’s first goal of the game against Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Clockwise from top left, Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr, Carly Telford and Millie Bright celebrate with the trophy after the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (left) celebrates scoring an injury-time equaliser against Brentford (Tim Goode/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura celebrates scoring his side’s first goal against Norwich (Adam Davy/PA)

Lyndon Arthur (left) and Anthony Yarde in the WBO inter-continental light heavyweight title fight at the Copper Box Arena (Adam Davy/PA)

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in front of a dejected Max Verstappen (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Zhao Xintong won the UK Championship at the York Barbican, beating Luca Brecel 10-5 in the final (Richard Sellers/PA)

Viktor Hovland (right) shares a joke with tournament host Tiger Woods after winning the Hero World Challenge (Fernando Llano/AP)