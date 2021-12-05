New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel completes 14-wicket match haul against India

Ajaz Patel

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel added another four wickets to his 10-wicket first-innings haul to record the best figures by any bowler in a Test against India.

Patel’s four for 106 saw him finish with 14 wickets in the match, having become only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings on Saturday.

Only England’s Jim Laker, in 1956, and India’s Anil Kumble, in 1999, have previously accomplished the feat and Patel, 33, is the first to do it in the first innings.

Keeping good company @AjazP!? 2nd best match figures in NZ Test history.? Best figures by any bowler in a Test against India. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/fZUGQ12deX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 5, 2021

Mumbai-born Patel’s match figures of 14 for 225 are the best in a Test match against India, surpassing England all-rounder Ian Botham’s 13 for 106 at the same venue in 1980.

Despite Patel’s achievement, New Zealand face an uphill task to win the series finale after India declared their second innings at 276 for seven to set the visitors a target of 540 runs.

India opener Mayank Agarwal followed up his 150 in the first innings with 62 in second.