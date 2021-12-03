Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.

Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.

The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction of the Miami Heat in December 1991.

The Thunder will next face the Detroit Pistons, who lost 114-103 against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns.

Bench players Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne each had 19 points as the Suns set a franchise record of 18 straight wins, despite the absence of Phoenix’s leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season.