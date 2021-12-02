Jack Lisowski taking nothing for granted after reaching the last eight in York

Jack Lisowski is taking nothing for granted after reaching the last right at the UK Championship

Jack Lisowski is taking nothing for granted as he targets a first Triple Crown title at the UK Championship.

Tumbling top seeds have left the draw in York wide open, although six-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is safely through to the quarter-finals to leave Lisowski optimistic, but cautious after joining him.

Asked if he could go all the way after completing a 6-4 victory over Iran’s Hossein Vafaei to book a last-eight showdown with Zhao Xintong, the world number 15 told BBC2: “Why not?

“Every final I’ve had when I’ve done well in tournaments, I’ve had [Mark] Selby, [Neil] Robertson, Judd [Trump], and they’re just different mustard out there.

“They’re not in it this year. Would it be Ronnie I could get in the other half? I don’t know.”

O’Sullivan is a strong favourite to claim his eighth UK title, but Lisowski, who revealed he had taken advice from former world champion Peter Ebdon to help him prepare mentally for the tournament, admits there is an opportunity for someone other than the usual suspects to make their mark.

He said: “I’ve noticed in the last few years, there’s definitely a big step up, the top four players. When you’re bumping into a Trump, Robertson, Ronnie, Selby, they’re a cut above all the rest, so when they lose…

“I’ve actually been in tournaments where I’ve been the top seed left and I’ve never won one, so when they all go out above me now, I’m not going to say I start expecting too much because all these players left can play.

“But I’ve still got to pot the balls, still got to play well and it’s a lot easier said than done.”

Lisowski led 3-1 and 4-2, but Vafaei, who had pulled it back to 3-2 with a break of 115, continued to make life difficult for him until paying for his bravery in the 10th frame.

Trailing 5-4 and 54-44, he attempted to pot a difficult final red along the top cushion rather than playing safe and left it up, allowing his opponent eventually to clear to the brown and seal the win.

Luca Brecel fires into the @CazooUK UK Championship final eight. The Belgian Bullet beat Anthony Hamilton 6-1 compiling three half centuries. Anthony McGill next #CazooUKChampionship pic.twitter.com/cqqzNUzi8P — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 2, 2021

The Englishman said: “I want him to go for it, 100 per cent. They’re so tricky. I’d have been playing safe off that and trying to snooker me if I was him.”

Belgium’s Luca Brecel enjoyed a far more comfortable passage as he beat Anthony Hamilton 6-1.