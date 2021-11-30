Alastair Cook signs new Essex deal

Alastair Cook has extended his Essex stay

Former England captain Alastair Cook has signed a two-year contract extension with Essex.

The 36-year-old, who is England’s leading Test run-scorer with 12,472, has prolonged his stay at the county until the end of the 2023 season.

Cook has helped Essex win the County Championship, the Bob Willis Trophy and this year’s Division Two title since retiring from international cricket in 2018.

Essex have enjoyed success with Alastair Cook (Steven Paston/PA)

Cook said: “I have really enjoyed my cricket here at Essex since my international retirement.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic dressing room and great coaching staff, led brilliantly by Anthony McGrath, and I’m looking forward to what is hopefully another successful couple of years.”

Head coach McGrath welcomed the news and described Cook as an influential figure at the club.

Alastair Cook would like to address the Essex Members and supporters regarding his future… pic.twitter.com/ehKc6XhhRP — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) November 30, 2021

“It’s great news that Cooky has committed his future to Essex,” said McGrath. “Alastair is still one of the best batters in the world and he’s so important for us both on and off the field.

“He has the ability to take the game away from the opponents in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, and that’s something every head coach wants in their team.