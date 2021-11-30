Notification Settings

5 of record-breaker Ellen White’s most memorable England goals

UK & international sportsPublished:

White surpassed Kelly Smith’s tally of 46 international strikes in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.

Ellen White
Ellen White has overtaken Kelly Smith to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer by reaching 47 international strikes early on in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.

A quickfire brace scored inside four first-half minutes saw White finally edge her Lionesses tally beyond Smith’s at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of her most famous England strikes.

England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25 2010

White made her England debut as a substitute, in the absence of Smith whose record she has gone on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.

England 2-0 Japan, World Cup Group Stage, July 5 2011

Ellen White made her World Cup debut in 2011
White scored a crucial opening goal as the Lionesses beat Japan to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.

England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championships, July 19 2017, Group stage

White was part of a resounding win over Scotland
White scored the Lionesses’ third goal of the game in a dominant victory over rivals Scotland, pouncing on a loose ball after Jill Scott’s effort from distance rebounded off the crossbar and into the path of the predatory striker.

United States 0-1 England, She Believes Cup, March 4 2017

White pounced after Lucy Bronze’s strike hit the crossbar, as England stunned the world champions at the She Believes Cup despite being the lowest-ranked team at the event.

England 3-0 Norway, World Cup Quarter-finals, June 27 2019

White celebrates scoring England's second against Norway
White found the net from close range to double England’s lead as they booked their place in a second consecutive Women’s World Cup semi-final.

