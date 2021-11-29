On This Day in 2015: Andy Murray inspires Great Britain to rare Davis Cup win

Andy Murray celebrates with his Great Britain team-mates after sealing their Davis Cup final triumph in Ghent
Andy Murray inspired Great Britain to their first Davis Cup triumph in 79 years on this day in 2015 after victory in the final against Belgium.

Not since 1936, when Fred Perry and Bunny Austin helped defeat Australia, had Britain won the trophy.

When Murray completed a straight-sets win against David Goffin in Ghent to clinch it he completed one of the most impressive feats of his career.

Murray holds the trophy aloft after his defeat of David Goffin sealed Great Britain's Davis Cup triumph
The Scot’s 6-3 7-5 6-3 triumph against the Belgian number one at the Flanders Expo was his 11th win in the competition that season.

Of the 12 points Britain needed to claim the title, Murray won 11 of them, eight in singles and three in doubles with brother Jamie. The only player not a member of the Murray family to contribute was James Ward.

Three other players have won 11 rubbers in a season since the current Davis Cup format was introduced in 1981, but Murray became the first to do so all in live rubbers and remain unbeaten.

En route to glory Britain defeated the United States 3-2 in Glasgow, France 3-1 in London and Australia 3-2 in the semi-finals in Glasgow before Murray sealed a 3-1 success against Belgium.

Murray said: “I probably haven’t been as emotional as that after a match that I’ve won.

“I’ve been pretty upset having lost matches before. But I’d say that’s probably the most emotional I’ve been after a win.

“It’s incredible that we managed to win this competition. I didn’t know that would ever be possible.”

