Croatia knock Italy out of Davis Cup quarter-finals

Croatia silenced a boisterous Turin crowd as they edged past Italy 2-1 to become the first team through to this year’s Davis Cup semi-finals.

World number ones Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic clinched the decisive doubles rubber over Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Jannik Sinner had hit back from the brink to beat Maric Cilic and force the decider after the veteran Croatian had served for the match – and the tie – in the second set.

The 20-year-old Sinner forced his way into a second set tie-break which he won before ultimately claiming a 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-3 win.

The Croatians had got off to a flying start as world number 279 Borna Gojo earned a 7-6 (2) 2-6 6-2 win over Lorenzo Sonego, ranked 252 places above him in the world rankings.