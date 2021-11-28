Jorginho atones for error but Chelsea’s draw with Man Utd lets Man City close in

Jorginho scored from the spot

Jorginho atoned for his error to score from the penalty spot and earn Premier League leaders Chelsea a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

United, led by caretaker manager Michael Carrick for the first time in a league game, took the lead five minutes into the second half when Jadon Sancho pounced on Jorginho’s poor touch and slotted past Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho redeemed himself as Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was adjudged to have fouled Thiago Silva, and the Italy midfielder made no mistake from the spot.

Jadon Sancho takes possession from Jorginho on his way to scoring (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea now lead Manchester City by just one point after Pep Guardiola’s side beat West Ham 2-1 in snowy conditions.

Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a tap in, capitalising on a deflection from Riyad Mahrez’s effort.

The ground staff were out at half-time to clear the pitch after heavy snowfall throughout the opening period.

Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Fernandinho scored a second for City in the 90th minute before Manuel Lanzini netted a consolation for the visitors.

A Jamie Vardy brace dampened Claudio Ranieri’s return to the King Power Stadium as his Watford side were beaten 4-2 by his former club.

The hosts took the lead through James Maddison in the opening 20 minutes after he punished a misjudgement from William Troost-Ekong.

Jamie Vardy scores for Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Joshua King levelled from the spot but Vardy restored Leicester’s lead minutes later and netted a second just before half-time.

Emmanuel Dennis pulled a goal back for Watford in the second half but Ademola Lookman restored the two-goal advantage in the 68th minute.

Everton’s winless run extended to seven games as Ivan Toney’s first-half penalty was enough for Brentford to earn their first win since the start of October.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (right), Ivan Toney (centre) and Vitaly Janelt react after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday November 28, 2021.

Andros Townsend caught Frank Onyeka in the head with a high challenge and after a consultation with the VAR monitor pitch-side, the referee awarded a penalty which Toney subsequently converted.