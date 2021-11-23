John Fleck taken to hospital after ‘urgent medical care’ during game at Reading

Sheffield United’s John Fleck was taken from the pitch on a stretcher

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was taken off on a stretcher after a serious-looking incident in the second half of the Championship game at Reading.

With United leading 1-0, Fleck went down apparently unchallenged and his team-mates quickly indicated for the medics to run on the pitch to tend to him.

John Fleck leaves the field on a stretcher after receiving urgent medical care. Our thoughts are with you, Flecky! ❤️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 23, 2021

The 30-year-old received “urgent medical care”, the Blades said on their official Twitter account, before, after a 10-minute delay, he was taken off on a stretcher and out of the ground to a waiting ambulance.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital is a short distance from the SCL Stadium.