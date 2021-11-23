Football rumours: £10m for Man Utd to prise Mauricio Pochettino away from PSG

Mauricio Pochettino

What the papers say

Manchester United will have to pay Paris St Germain £10million to secure Mauricio Pochettino‘s signature, according to the Mirror. And Spanish outlet Marca says the French club’s players believe the former Southampton and Tottenham boss, 49, will soon leave Paris and be replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal reportedly risk losing striker Alexandre Lacazette for nothing next year. The Sun says the Gunners will not discuss a new contract with the 30-year-old until the end of the season, despite the France international being in the final months of his current deal and able to speak with overseas clubs – with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Marseille among those understood to be interested – in January.

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been on a scoring frenzy (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A great run of form has Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic reportedly being closely watched by Spanish side Villarreal. The Cottagers’ Serbia striker has scored 21 goals in 18 games and is on track to break the Championship goal record. The 27-year-old’s efforts have attracted the interest of Europa League champions Villarreal, the Mirror says while referring to the reporting of Spanish outlets.

The Mail, meanwhile, reports World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti could soon be looking for a new home. Barcelona may decide to offload the 28-year-old France defender following the demise of negotiations about reducing his salary and amid interest from a host of European clubs, the paper says as it cites Sport.

Social media round-up

Chelsea make Mason Mount 'breakthrough' amid fears Liverpool target is unhappy https://t.co/uisgb97rOW — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) November 22, 2021

Solskjaer next job – Bookies reveal ex-Man Utd manager's most likely rolehttps://t.co/brtR7NIkOO pic.twitter.com/Se2kBt4pm1 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 23, 2021

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: TeamTalk says the Egypt striker, 29, is on the cusp of signing a new long-term deal with Liverpool.