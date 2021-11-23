David Ginola motivates, Kevin Sinfield inspires – Tuesday’s sporting social

He's only gone and done it ? £1 million!

Kevin Sinfield's #TheExtraMile challenge has now raised over £1,000,000… and we've ran out of superlatives.

It's been an unforgettable day for the MND Association, @LDShospcharity and the #MND community.

