Sinfield sets off and Southgate extends his stay – Monday’s sporting social

He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him.

Good luck, my friend!You deserve it! pic.twitter.com/pdm7RXr2RX

— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2021