New managers, sacked Solskjaer and goals galore – Premier League talking points

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claps the Manchester United fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as Manchester United manager while new bosses enjoyed decent starts at their new clubs.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.

The final straw for Solskjaer

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager. Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

The Manchester United manager, who had been under pressure following a run of four defeats in six matches, was sacked following another loss, this time 4-1 at Watford. United finished second to Manchester City last season but currently lie eighth, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and Watford’s victory proved the final straw for the Norwegian.

The right time to be the new boss

Steven Gerrard, pictured, and Dean Smith both secured victories in their first games in charge of their new clubs (Nick Potts/PA)

Three bosses were in charge for the first time on Saturday – Steven Gerrard, Dean Smith and Eddie Howe at Aston Villa, Norwich and Newcastle respectively. The new manager bounce was definitely evident, with Villa and the Canaries winning while Newcastle came from behind twice to secure a hard-fought draw against Brentford, albeit without Howe who was isolating after contracting Covid-19.

No slip-ups for top three

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea had put down an early marker with a dominant 3-0 victory over Leicester in Saturday’s early kick-off to ensure they finished the weekend in top spot. Manchester City moved three points behind the Blues after coasting to a 3-0 triumph over Everton and Liverpool returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

Goals, goals, goals

There were 36 goals scored in the Premier League this weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Premier League was anything but dull this weekend, with 36 goals scored in the 10 matches, including two 3-3 draws and a 4-1 scoreline among the 3pm Saturday kick-offs.

West Ham falter

West Ham’s four-match winning league run ended at Wolves (Tim Goode/PA)